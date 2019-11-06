Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on Acushnet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Acushnet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.95.

NYSE GOLF traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 231,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,609. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 3,520.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

