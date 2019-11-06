Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Adecoagro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of AGRO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 224,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,520. Adecoagro has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $694.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Adecoagro had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 180.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 199.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Adecoagro by 43.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Adecoagro by 2.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

