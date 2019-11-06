ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

ADT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,991. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. ADT has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,632 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,281 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,406,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,885,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ADT by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,601 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 998,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,369,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

