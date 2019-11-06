Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.79 and a quick ratio of 17.79. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

