Aeon Hits Market Capitalization of $3.76 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Aeon has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $456.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeon has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00685757 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003639 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001740 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

