Aeternity (AE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $66.78 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $71.35 million and approximately $66.78 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002634 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, BigONE, HADAX and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002295 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 929.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 335,722,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,901,412 tokens. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BitMart, OTCBTC, FCoin, LATOKEN, IDAX, HADAX, Zebpay, Koinex, Mercatox, BigONE, Binance, OKEx, Liqui, Gate.io, Tokenomy, Bithumb, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, CoinBene, OOOBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.