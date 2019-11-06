Agentix Corp. (NASDAQ:AGTX) Major Shareholder Scott B. Stevens Purchases 9,358 Shares

Agentix Corp. (NASDAQ:AGTX) major shareholder Scott B. Stevens acquired 9,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $22,459.20. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Agentix Company Profile

Agentix Corp., a development stage company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells composite products in the United States. It offers sucker rods, fracking plugs, casings, and other products for use in solar/wind hybrid power systems, oil and gas industry pumping, and civil engineering and infrastructure products.

