Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

Shares of AGEN opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGEN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

