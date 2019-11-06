Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $54,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 478.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,230,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,243,000 after buying an additional 7,634,621 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,283.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,354 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 51.9% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,234 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 40.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,910,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,567 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,166,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,455,000 after acquiring an additional 667,383 shares during the period.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $82.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $283,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,635 shares of company stock worth $2,507,293.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

