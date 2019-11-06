AIDUS TOKEN Market Cap Achieves $3.46 Million (AID)

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AID) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $5,181.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIDUS TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.91 or 0.06252152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002251 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014312 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046984 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN (AID) is a token. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 902,450,505 tokens. The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial. The official website for AIDUS TOKEN is aidus.io.

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

