Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €10.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price objective on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AF. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.10 ($9.42) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($14.42) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Air France KLM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.99 ($12.78).

AF stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.16 ($11.81). 4,146,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.94. Air France KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

About Air France KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

