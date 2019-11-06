Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €140.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €161.00 ($187.21) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €140.69 ($163.60).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR traded up €0.92 ($1.07) on Wednesday, reaching €131.04 ($152.37). 1,034,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €121.39. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.