Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 684,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $62,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $281,278.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $370,796.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,202. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $87.33. 116,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,230. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $93.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

