Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AKCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Akcea Therapeutics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ AKCA traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 27,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.87% and a negative net margin of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $450,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

