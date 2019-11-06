Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Alamos Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 32.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.40 and a beta of 0.19. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $7.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

