Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.03. 5,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,115. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.80). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $154,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524,822.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,900 shares of company stock worth $451,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

