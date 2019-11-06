Alexandria Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.07 and a 12 month high of $132.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average of $126.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

