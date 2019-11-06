Alexandria Capital LLC Invests $392,000 in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $132,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $165,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $233,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 1st.

BKR stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

