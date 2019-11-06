Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 40 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 891,658 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 50,843.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 484,542 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in BlackRock by 665.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 32.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 35.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLK opened at $482.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $487.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.49.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total value of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

