Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 57,069 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 57,069 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.41. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $36.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.