Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Receives $220.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $184.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,815,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,839,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 204.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,942,000 after buying an additional 22,110,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after buying an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $748,808,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,781,000 after buying an additional 4,364,152 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

