Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after buying an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,961,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,449,339,000 after buying an additional 641,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,580,942,000 after buying an additional 22,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after buying an additional 1,711,439 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.78.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.16. 14,692,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,274,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.01. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $467.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

