Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $661.25.

NYSE Y opened at $756.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $719.75. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $577.59 and a 52 week high of $808.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.48 by $2.92. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 37.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

