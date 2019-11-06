Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNA. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Shares of ALNA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. 252,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,555. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $129.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.