Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27-2.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. Alliant Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.34-2.48 EPS.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.36.

In other Alliant Energy news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $261,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon David A. De bought 941 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $50,014.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

