Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.81

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 93801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Allianz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AZSEY)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

