Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,741. Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32.

About Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

