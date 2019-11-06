Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMOT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Motion Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $434.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 259.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 34,282 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 20,000 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $813,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,744.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $71,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,755. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

