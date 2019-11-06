Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 33,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,659. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.92. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.46 and a quick ratio of 13.46.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALLO shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,567,834.97. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.