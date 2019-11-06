Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALLO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $27.66 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,834.97. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,721,000. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 355,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

