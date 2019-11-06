Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lowered its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Allstate were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 19,864.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,777,000 after buying an additional 729,400 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 783,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,633,000 after buying an additional 586,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,342,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,631,000 after buying an additional 486,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $39,602,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.60. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $109.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 27,650 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $2,994,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

