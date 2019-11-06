Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,291.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,236.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,180.39. The company has a market capitalization of $882.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,299.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,406.25.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

