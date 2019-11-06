AlphaMark Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises approximately 2.1% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.78.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.