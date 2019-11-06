AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 196,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 46,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 216,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter worth $1,442,000.

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

