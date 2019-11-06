AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,079,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,835,000 after buying an additional 54,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 538,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,494 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $349.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.47.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $332.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.