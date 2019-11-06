AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,757,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 110,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3,458.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 403,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 392,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,718,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

