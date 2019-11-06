Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 278,708 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 242,077 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 219,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 142,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after purchasing an additional 139,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

