Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 42,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Synopsys by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 19,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys by 3,944.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 249,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,048,000 after acquiring an additional 242,878 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $1,155,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $627,826.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,514 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $145.00 price target on Synopsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

SNPS opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $146.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

