Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $215.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $219.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,108 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

