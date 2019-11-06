Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 121,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $2,199,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 465,712 shares in the company, valued at $68,296,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,489,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 445,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,120,695.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,958 shares of company stock valued at $7,162,600. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. ValuEngine downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $153.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $155.08 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $160.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

