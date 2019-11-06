Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TOL opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $1,795,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,273 shares in the company, valued at $13,223,955.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $660,237.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,492.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,365 in the last 90 days. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

