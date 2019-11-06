alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.67

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €17.67 ($20.55) and last traded at €17.12 ($19.91), with a volume of 54192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €16.77 ($19.50).

AOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €14.87 ($17.29) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.80 ($18.37).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €16.13 and its 200-day moving average is €14.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

alstria office REIT Company Profile (ETR:AOX)

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.