Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Sells $381,160.00 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $381,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AYX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.23. 1,251,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.15, a P/E/G ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.00. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $147.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.91.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 target price on Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush set a $126.00 target price on Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 116,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

