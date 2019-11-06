Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at $74,406,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at $4,661,000.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIMC opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $442.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.