Altura Mining (ASX:AJM) Trading 21.1% Higher

Altura Mining Ltd (ASX:AJM)’s share price traded up 21.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), 31,757,173 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 448% from the average session volume of 5,790,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.11, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Altura Mining (ASX:AJM)

Altura Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining, Lithium Mining, Exploration Services, and Mineral Exploration segments. The company focuses on the construction and development of its 100% owned Pilgangoora Lithium project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Altura Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.