Amarin’s (AMRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann set a $26.00 price target on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. Amarin has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,366,150.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

