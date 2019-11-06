AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Imperial Capital cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price objective on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised AMC Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush set a $15.00 price objective on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.03 million, a PE ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 432.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 97.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 126.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

