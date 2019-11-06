Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Position Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 698,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $34,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the second quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 152.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 92.3% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America cut Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. 22,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,096. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

