Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,427 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $716,712.49. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

