Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $212.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Ameresco updated its FY19 guidance to $0.77-0.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a market cap of $709.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Miller acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 114,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $1,600,557.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,498,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,730,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,737. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

